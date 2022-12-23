Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Down 4.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 432,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DYN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,063 shares of company stock worth $2,641,077 in the last three months. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,750 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 184,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 346,203 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

