Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jonestrading from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

DX stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $599.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 393.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 122,940 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 217.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

