DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $104,569,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 34.1% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 398,545 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DZS by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,154,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 435.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 167,581 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 44.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 277.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

