e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.00

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.89 ($0.21). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 83,250 shares changing hands.

e-therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 22.64 and a quick ratio of 20.13. The stock has a market cap of £100.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.99.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

