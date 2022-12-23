EAC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.57 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $26,313.67 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.06969729 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,436.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

