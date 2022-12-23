Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $3.11. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 823,444 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KODK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.