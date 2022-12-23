Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $3.11. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 823,444 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KODK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 10.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.