Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.48. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 381 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $46,164.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.