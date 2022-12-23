EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
VolitionRx Price Performance
Shares of VNRX opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.85. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Insider Transactions at VolitionRx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
