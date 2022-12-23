Efinity Token (EFI) One Day Volume Tops $580,983.12

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $580,983.12 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,485,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

