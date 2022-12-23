Electroneum Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.00 million and approximately $45,853.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,622,095 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

