Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $13.44 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

