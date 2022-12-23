Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $365.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

