ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014220 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32230472 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

