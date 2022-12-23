Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 55,740 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,740 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

