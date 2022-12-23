Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 2,646 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.