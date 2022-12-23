Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after buying an additional 362,977 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $32.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

