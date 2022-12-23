Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $87.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

