Elrond Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $829.33 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $34.75 or 0.00206468 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007566 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $858.58 or 0.05096431 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00499532 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Elrond
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,866,984 coins. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.