Empower (MPWR) Price Hits $1.38

Empower (MPWR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Empower token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00008191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $3,350.55 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.37196436 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,356.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars.

