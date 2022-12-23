Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research note released on Monday. HC Wainwright currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

EFR opened at C$8.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 27.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.00. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of C$6.14 and a 52-week high of C$13.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.50.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$158,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,266,257.98.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

