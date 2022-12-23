Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,629.85

Enigma (ENG) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Enigma has a market capitalization of $68,629.85 and approximately $106,256.32 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

