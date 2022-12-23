Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

