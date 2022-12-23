Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Down to $53.12

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.12, but opened at $51.85. Enviva shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 1,210 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Enviva Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at about $194,589,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $37,222,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $29,740,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the third quarter worth about $18,456,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

