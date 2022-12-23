EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $126.30 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.04 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

