EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $323.24 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $699.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.87.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.