Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.41

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.41 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.89). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 27,091 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.89 million and a P/E ratio of 788.89.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

