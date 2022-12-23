Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $737,243.25 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007459 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $80.26 million and $737,243.25 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,859.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00389812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00845316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00097473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00606040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00265104 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,824,241 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.