Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $21,029.38 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00010459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

