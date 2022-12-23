ETHPoW (ETHW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $322.05 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. ETHPoW has a market cap of $322.05 million and $12.23 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00017782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $898.17 or 0.05340572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00500142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.74 or 0.29633638 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,673,877 coins and its circulating supply is 107,674,429 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,665,035.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.00985311 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $12,724,875.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

