Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($110.32) to €91.50 ($97.34) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Euronext from €94.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.63.

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $71.75 on Monday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

