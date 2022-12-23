EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Shares Up 5.1%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 138,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 146,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

EVmo Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

