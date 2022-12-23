Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

A number of research firms have commented on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$52.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$52.18.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

