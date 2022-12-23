Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $156.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $136.08.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $2,654,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.