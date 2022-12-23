FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $354,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $581,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $516,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $398.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.