Fantom Price Up 2.3% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $566.53 million and $38.89 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.
About Fantom
Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,537,046 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars.
