Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $61,600.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $67,870.44.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00.

Fastly Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.