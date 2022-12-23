Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNF opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.