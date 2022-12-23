Financial Comparison: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) & Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National and Bank of the James Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $47.32 million 2.32 $10.36 million $2.27 7.71 Bank of the James Financial Group $40.39 million 1.36 $7.59 million $1.87 6.36

First National has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First National has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.8% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First National pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 24.57% 13.43% 1.01% Bank of the James Financial Group 20.33% 15.31% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First National and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First National presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

First National beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. It serves customers through 20 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates through a network of 16 full-service offices, 2 limited-service offices, and 1 residential mortgage loan production office. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

