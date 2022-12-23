Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of DFIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,733. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09.

