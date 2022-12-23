Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 146.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. 3,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,210. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

IVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

