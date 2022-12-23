Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,371 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading

