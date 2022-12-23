Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,371 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
FTSM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.83.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.