Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after buying an additional 168,585 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 546,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 379,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,849. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.