Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $126,000 in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 15,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,177. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.47%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

