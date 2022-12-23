Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,110 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM remained flat at $37.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,011,348. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

