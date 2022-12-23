Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 702,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,056. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

