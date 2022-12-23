Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 134 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. 22,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

