Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20,705 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.76. 2,703,889 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

