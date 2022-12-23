First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,202 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Busey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Busey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

