First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

FMBH stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

