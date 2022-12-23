First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Gap Down to $24.94

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $24.13. First Trust Natural Gas ETF shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 703 shares traded.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

